Dispatch: Emergency crews called to scene of head-on crash

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are being called to a wreck after two vehicles hit head-on.
According to Owensboro Dispatch, the wreck is on Highway 405 near Chandler Avenue in Owensboro. We have also been told by dispatch that Hwy-405 is closed right now.
Dispatch tells us, children are in one of the vehicles and crews at the scene have called for the Jaws of Life to help get them out.
