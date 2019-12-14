Dispatch: Emergency crews called to scene of head-on crash

By Jared Goffinet | December 14, 2019 at 10:05 AM CST - Updated December 14 at 10:09 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are being called to a wreck after two vehicles hit head-on.

According to Owensboro Dispatch, the wreck is on Highway 405 near Chandler Avenue in Owensboro. We have also been told by dispatch that Hwy-405 is closed right now.

Dispatch tells us, children are in one of the vehicles and crews at the scene have called for the Jaws of Life to help get them out.

We will update this story with the latest information when it is made available.

