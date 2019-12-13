Uber adding new features to enhance safety

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In an effort to be transparent, Uber recently released a safety report. Now to enhance safety Uber is adding new features to its app.
We’ve heard the statistics from Uber itself. Nearly 6,000 reported sexual assaults from 2017 to 2018. 464 of those were reported rapes.
But that’s not all the report says.
“The safety report really helps provide some transparency and a data-driven approach and how we’re confronting sexual assaults on the app and some of the steps that we’re taking,” explains Uber Spokesperson Kayla Whaling.
Those steps include an emergency safety button, which connects the users directly to the local 911 operators.
“We’ve been introducing new safety features into the Uber app," says Whaling. "And so back in 2018, we launched an emergency button for all riders and drivers in the U.S. in September of 2018 and so now we’re taking the next step to actually incorporate text to 911 through the app.”
“It’s an extra level of security for me and I really feel for my riders too because it could be both of us in a situation where we need help,” Uber Driver Mark Hackert explains.
That’s right, he said riders.
Hackert started driving for Uber in 2017 and says these new features give both parties that extra sense of security.
“I feel safe, but safer with the 911 feature,” Hackert states.
The rideshare company says in its safety report it is also rolling out a “Follow My Ride Feature.” this will let a loved one or friend follow your ride and make sure you get where you’re going safely.
Also, a “Ride Check” that can detect long stops in your ride and reach out directly to you.
“This is an added benefit," says Hackert. "I could see, there are times when I’ve gone into some rather dark, end of road kind of things that sort of we made light of, that it’s like 'okay where exactly am I ending up. And you know one of the redeeming factors is I know from a GPS standpoint; Uber does know where I’m at.”
The safety report did say that 99 percent of Uber trips end without any safety-related issues, but that hasn’t stopped the company from working to improve the resources available to its users.
Remember that if you are using a ride-sharing company to confirm that you’re getting into the car you ordered, by asking for the driver’s name and having them confirm your name.
