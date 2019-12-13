Sgt. Cullum says goodbye to EPD

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EPD Sgt. Jason Cullum started his career back in 1998 and has been the public information officer since 2012. On Friday, he said goodbye to this career.
While you see him in our newscasts giving updates to police investigations, he is also been very active in the community.
He was a driving force behind the “Cops Connecting with Kids” project and taking local students to Disneyland.
“It’s gonna take me a little bit to be able to look back and appreciate what I’ve gotten out of this job,” explains Cullum. “I think it’s given me way more than I’ve given it and I kinda look forward over the next four or five months just looking back at some of those moments and realizing how special some of those moments have been.”
Cullum now has a few weeks off before he starts a new job with the University of Evansville in January.
