Pacers surprise Daniel Wertz Elem. students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A surprise on Friday for elementary students in Evansville thanks to the Indiana Pacers.
Students at Daniel Wertz Elementary went home with a new toy as part of the Pacer’s Basketball-i-days project.
Both the Pacers and Fever mascot teamed up to help surprise the students.
“No kid at this time of year should go without a toy and so for those that we can help bring joy and smiles to their faces it’s just the best, puts me in the holiday spirit for sure and all of our staff that get to participate go what a great way to get into the holiday spirit,” says Senior VP of Public Relations for the Pacers Bille Benner.
Friday’s toy giveaway was a partnership with Evansville Police.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.