Neighborhood Watch: Police remind people to lock cars; missing Owensboro teen

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - If there is anything a thief likes more than a package just sitting on your porch, it might be a package just sitting in your unlocked car.
The Mt. Vernon Police Department say it has responded to several calls like this over the last couple of days.
The chief is reminding everyone of the importance of locking your doors.
He says this type of thief is not smashing windows or jimmying doors open. They are looking for easy targets with a quick grab. Lock your doors.
Hide your valuables.
The Owensboro Police Department wants your help to find a teenager, who has been missing for two days now.
OPD says 16-year-old Peyton Adamic was last seen Wednesday in the 5000 block of Frederica Street.
Peyton is 5′6″ and weighs 120 pounds. She has blond hair and brown eyes.
If you know where she is, call OPD or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
