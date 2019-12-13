Multiple agencies investigating after checks stolen from USPS

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Multiple agencies are investigating stolen checks from the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in Evansville.
This includes the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Evansville Police, and U.S. Secret Service.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service tells us they became aware of this situation on Thursday. According to officials, it is still unknown when and where the mail theft occurred.
However, all hands are on deck to try and get to the bottom of this.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service tells us that they are not responsible for any money stolen from the mail unless that piece of mail was shipped with insurance.
If you believe you may have had money stolen out of something that you mailed, they are urging you to call their office or submit a complaint on their website.
USPS also recommends to never send cash or coins in the mail and to ask your bank for secure checks that are more difficult to alter.
This is a story we will continue to follow and will update you with more information as soon as it becomes available.
