Man convicted in ’93 murder pardoned by fmr. KY Gov. Bevin

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In 1993, Irvin Edge was convicted of murder. Now, more than two decades later, he has been pardoned by former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.
Edge was accused of arranging the death of his business partner, Charles Westerfield. He hired a man to shoot Westerfield in exchange for $5,000.
Westerfield’s family and local law enforcement say they are shocked and disappointed to learn about Edge’s pardon.
Coming up on 14 News at 6 p.m., you will hear from the lead detective on the case and how he had to make the difficult call to Westerfield’s daughter.
