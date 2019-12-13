Mack, Nebraska host Purdue

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The dynamic Mack is averaging 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists to lead the charge for the Cornhuskers. Haanif Cheatham has paired with Mack and is putting up 12.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Boilermakers have been led by Proctor, who is averaging 14.2 points.JUMPING FOR JAHAAD: Proctor has connected on 29.4 percent of the 34 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over the last three games. He's also made 76.5 percent of his foul shots this season.