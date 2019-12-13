HPD: Man fires gun at victims during attempted burglary

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway after a man shot at two people inside of a home during an attempted burglary.
According to the Henderson Police Department, a Hispanic male kicked in the door of a home to get in on Friday. Police say the victims claimed the man had a gun pointed at them.
During an attempt to escape, the victims said they were shot at by the intruder.
HPD says the suspect left the scene before they could arrive and this investigation is ongoing.
