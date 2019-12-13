Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton is trying not to let New Orleans' latest bout with key injuries undermine his club's Super Bowl aspirations. The Saints are adapting to the loss of defensive linemen Marcus Davenport and Sheldon Rankins as the Colts come town trying to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. New Orleans has already demonstrated resilience in the face of injuries to players no less prominent than record-setting quarterback Drew Brees. The Saints went 5-0 without Brees and have already clinched the NFC South Division title for a third year running.