Henderson trash rates to increase at start of 2020

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Trash rates in the city will be increasing after a unanimous vote at the commission meeting.
Starting Jan. 1, 2020 city officials say residential rate for collection and disposal of garbage is costing $2.50 more. $1 of that is going towards recycling.
The ordinance also sets a new fee for special pick-up of heavy trash or brush. It will be $30 for a small load, like a pick-up truck size, and $60 for a large truckload.
Henderson Mayor Steve Austin tells us the majority of this cost is covering how they are planning on disposing of the waste.
“That’s just something that’s happening more and more all the time," says Austin. "There’s less landfill space and that brings about the higher cost and the garbage unrelated.”
On Tuesday, the municipal order also approved other increases related to sanitation services, including the fee to dispose of ref-use at the landfill.
If you have questions, the city says you can call the city helpline, 270-831-1234.
