First Free Baptist Church surprises students with special gifts

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Cravens Elementary School is counting down to the holiday break.
This year, First Free Will Baptist Church made that countdown even more special by gifting each student a pair of pajamas.
The students gathered in the gym to hear “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” When students went back to their classrooms, they each found a pair of socks, gloves, pajamas, a hat, and a Christmas book on their desks.
The church pastor says they noticed Cravens Elementary did not have a church partner. So he says First Free was happy to step in.
“Just to see their response and their faces and their happiness," explains Goldie Payne, First Free Will Baptist Church. "How could you not do that again? How could you not do that again? So we will be sharing with these kids more and more.”
Cravens will be having pajama day next Friday, which is the last day before holiday break for Owensboro Public Schools.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.