Evansville goes up against Green Bay

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. JayQuan McCloud, Kameron Hankerson and Cody Schwartz have combined to score 42 percent of Green Bay's points this season. For Evansville, K.J. Riley, Sam Cunliffe, Artur Labinowicz and John Hall have combined to account for 56 percent of all Evansville scoring, including 65 percent of the team's points over its last five games.