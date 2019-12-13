Clouds Return

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Not as cold this morning and less frosty with lows in the lower 30’s. Becoming cloudy along with scattered drizzle/sprinkles during the afternoon. Seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s.
Saturday, mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered afternoon rain. High temperatures in the mid-40’s during the afternoon.
Cloudy and colder Sunday as high temps drop into the mid-30’s. Snow becoming likely late Sunday afternoon through early Monday. Little to no snow accumulation expected since temps will climb above freezing early Monday. Snow will quickly change to rain Monday as high temps sneak into the lower 40’s to mid-40’s.
