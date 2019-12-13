On Alert for light snow on Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The models continue to show a chance for some light snow on Sunday evening, mainly over the northern half of the Tri-State. We have put in an alert day for Sunday, as even a light accumulation of snow may cause slick roads on Sunday night. Mainly cloudy through the weekend with highs in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Temps will fall to or just below freezing on Sunday evening. As a strong low pressure moves in late Sunday and early Monday, winds will shift around to the south and push the temperature back above freezing by Monday morning. Thunder will be possible in the far southern edge of the Tri-State, and heavy rain may be a concern. Dry weather moves in on Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s.