Alcoa employees shop to help Salvation Army’s Toy Town

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Safety paid off for Alcoa workers and for local kids.
Employees from the Warrick County plant, who excelled at safety this year, came to the east side Target to shop for the Salvation Army’s Toy Town.
Workers had $5,000 to spend on toys for the drive, which came out to about $200 per shoppers.
Salvation Army officials say they need roughly 1,200 more presents to meet their goal of 6,000.
Alcoa officials say they are happy to give back and this is a reward for these workers.
“By recognizing the folks that have gone above and beyond in safety, by having a little fun, helping other people, it’s just a great way that the Christmas Spirit and our commitment to safety comes together in one really fun morning,” says Alcoa Warrick County Communications Leader Kari Fluegel.
These toys will be distributed next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Major Mark Turner with the Salvation Army says right now they are 800 presents short and about 500 stocking stuffers below their goal.
