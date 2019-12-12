Students joining police for active shooter training in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Don’t be alarmed if you see police outside the Vincennes University Gibson County Center on Wednesday.
Students are taking part in active shooter officer training.
We are told officers around the state will be there to take part in a nationally recognized program led by five federal law enforcement officers.
“The hope is that the officer will come to this class that we’re doing this week, an instructor class and take those skills and teach others,” says Federal Law Enforcement Regional Coordinator Jim Gort.
Some skills officers will learn is how to disable shooters and emergency medical training.
Training is expected to start around 8 a.m.
