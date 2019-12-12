Sheriff Wedding to Appoint New Chief Deputy

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is getting a new Chief Deputy.
Sheriff Dave Wedding says Major Noah Robinson will be appointed to the rank of Colonel and his second in command.
He’ll take over for Chief Deputy John Strange III, who is retiring on December 27 after 33 years of service.
He will move to a part-time role as Assistant Chief Deputy.
Major Noah Robinson is an 18 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office. Before that he was a patrol officer with the Owensboro Police Department.
“I am very excited to have Noah Robinson assuming the role of my chief deputy. I have relied on Noah heavily over the years and know he has what it takes to assist me in leading this agency. He possesses extensive operational and administrative experience and is well respected by his fellow office members,” said Sheriff Wedding.
Major Noah Robinson is a graduate of Castle High School and attended the University of Southern Indiana where he obtained an Associate’s Degree in Social Science and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology.
