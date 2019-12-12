Several groups impacted by fire at old Swiss Plywood building

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Several groups were impacted by Wednesday’s fire at the old Swiss Plywood building.
Tell City fire officials tells us the fire damaged about 50 percent of the building and a big portion of it collapsed. A firewall stopped the rest of the building from catching on fire.
This building used to be the old Swiss Plywood building. Now, it’s owned by the Perry County Port Authority.
Several groups, like council agencies, sports teams, and a dance company, used this space.
