Red Cross shows appreciation for volunteers at annual dinner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Red Cross volunteers came together not for a crisis, but for fun during the annual volunteer holiday party and dinner.
It’s a way for Red Cross to show appreciation and for volunteers to reflect on the year’s accomplishments and discuss the coming year.
“Our workforce is about 96 percent volunteer and so we rely on them to do the real work of Red Cross,” explains Executive Director of Southwest Indiana Red Cross Theo Boots. “We provide them the tools, educate them, train them and they go out and help us do the red cross mission every day in Indiana.”
If you would like to volunteer you can get involved with the Red Cross click the above link.
