Partly Sunny & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear early with frost developing as lows drop into the upper 20’s. Slightly warmer today as high temps climb into the upper 40's to 50-degrees. Early sunshine with give way to partly sunny skies during the afternoon.
Friday, mostly cloudy along with scattered rain during the afternoon. Seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s.
Saturday, mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered afternoon rain. High temperatures in the mid-40’s during the afternoon.
Cloudy and colder Sunday as high temps drop into the mid-30’s. Snow becoming likely late Sunday night through early Monday. Little to no snow accumulation expected. Snow will change to rain Monday as high temps sneak into the lower 40’s.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.