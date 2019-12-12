Neighborhood Watch: BBB issues warning on debit card scam

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new twist on an old scam is circulating just in time for the holiday season.
The Better Business Bureau says German American Bank is warning about emails and notifications saying your debit card is locked. The message says all you have to do to get it unlocked is call a number and provide them with personal information.
Do not do it. It is a scam.
If you get a message like this, call your bank at a number you can confirm is correct.
