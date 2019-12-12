Make It Evansville hopes to spur new innovative ideas

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A space hopes to spur new innovative ideas in Evansville.
The Growth Alliance is relaunching Make It Evansville.
It is designed to help entrepreneurs and businesses connect by using new technology. This space is at Innovation Pointe, right next to Cowork Evansville.
“It’s supposed to help those startups and those budding entrepreneurship grow as well as give a forum and platform for the tinkerers of the world to unite and build together and build skills together," says Director of Innovation & Entrepreneurship Stephanie El Tawil. "We focused IOT, internet of things, in the simplest form taking something analog and making it digital so we wanted to get at the forefront of this trend.”
The new space is partially funded through the Indiana Regional Cities initiative.
