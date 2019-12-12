Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

KENTUCKY GOVERNOR-LAWSUIT
Beshear becomes target of lawsuit claiming abuse of power
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — For nearly four years as attorney general, Andy Beshear filed a series of lawsuits accusing then-Gov. Matt Bevin of abusing his executive powers. Now Beshear is being sued by the people he ousted from the state school board on his first day as governor. The new Democratic governor wielded his executive authority Tuesday to reorganize the Kentucky Board of Education with 11 new members. Members of the disbanded board claim in a lawsuit that he exceeded his authority by removing them before their terms expired. A judge on Wednesday denied a motion seeking to temporarily block Beshear's order.
KIDNAPPING-CHILD'S HOSPITAL
Man accused of kidnapping newborn's mom from hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man is accused of kidnapping the mother of his newborn child from outside a hospital and threatening to “smoke” her and her family if she got help from police. Eighteen-year-old Anthyun L. Mask was arrested Monday on charges including kidnapping and third-degree terroristic threatening. An arrest citation says he fired his shotgun into the air and threatened to kill the woman if she didn't get into his car. Mask's lawyer denies there was any kidnapping. He says his client was trying to cope with the stress from his newborn being in the hospital's intensive care unit.
PURSUIT-FATAL CRASH-KENTUCKY
Man receives 4 life sentences for crash that killed 2 teens
RADCLIFF, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge has agreed with a jury's recommended sentence for a West Virginia man convicted in the deaths of two teenagers during a car chase. Shawn Welsh of Fairmont, West Virginia, received four concurrent life sentences Tuesday. A Hardin County jury convicted 37-year-old Welsh of two counts of murder and two counts of assault on Oct. 28. They recommended he serve a life sentence and the judge agreed. State police said Welsh was driving a stolen truck and leading police on a car chase when he crashed into another vehicle, killing 18-year-old Jacob Barber and 17-year-old Katarina Peeters last year.
TODDLER DEATH
Mom pleads not guilty in toddler's drowning death
BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky mother has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the death of her toddler son. The Daily News reports 28-year-old Alexandra Richardson made her first appearance Tuesday in front of an Edmonson County judge, who entered the plea on her behalf and assigned her a public defender. An arrest warrant says Richardson was intoxicated last week when she drove around a “Road Closed” sign and into a flooded creek. Emergency crews found her 1-year-old son and took him to a hospital, but he died the next day.
LAW SCHOOL GIFT
University of Kentucky law school alum, wife give $20M
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky says a College of Law alumnus and his wife have pledged $20 million to fund an endowment and a nonendowed gift for the school. J. David Rosenberg and his wife, Dianne, pledged the gift. He is a 1974 graduate of the law school, which will be renamed the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law. The university said in a news release that the nonendowed gift will support student scholarships, faculty recruitment and retention. Rosenberg is a native of Lexington. He is a senior partner at the law firm of Keating Meuthing Klekamp PLLC and lives in Cincinnati.
GANDER MEMORIAL
Remembrance ceremony planned at relocated Gander Memorial
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — The 101st Airborne Division will host its first remembrance service at the recently relocated Gander Memorial. A statement from Fort Campbell says the ceremony for 248 soldiers and eight crew members killed 34 years ago in a plane crash will be held Thursday at the U.S. Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line. The plane crashed Dec. 12, 1985, at Gander International Airport in Newfoundland, Canada. The 101st Airborne Division soldiers were headed back to the post from a six-month peacekeeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula.