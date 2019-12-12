Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

GREAT LAKES-ICE-BREAKING
Coast Guard starts ice-breaking work in western Great Lakes
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has launched ice-breaking operations in the western Great Lakes. Officials announced Wednesday they have started what they call “Operation Taconite” in Lake Superior and Lake Michigan, as well as northern Lake Huron, Georgian Bay, Green Bay, the Straits of Mackinac and St. Marys River. The effort responds to expanding ice in commercial ports. Ice-breaking is done for several reasons, including search and rescue, flood control or to serve vessels or communities in need. Operation Taconite is one of two ice-breaking operations on the Great Lakes.
Parents of girl who fell to her death sue cruise company
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana parents of a toddler who plunged through an open widow on a cruise ship in Puerto Rico have filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean Cruises. They accuse the company of negligence in Chloe Wiegand's death by allowing a window to be opened last July. Chloe would have turned 2 years old this week. The girl's grandfather, Salvatore Anello, has been charged in Puerto Rico with negligent homicide. He insists he's colorblind and didn't know the 11th floor window was open. He says he believed he was lifting the girl so she could bang on the glass like at a hockey game.
Pence traveling to Indiana for private event with governor
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is planning a trip to Indianapolis for a private campaign event for Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. The vice president’s office says Pence will fly Friday afternoon into Indianapolis International Airport and take part in what it calls a roundtable for Holcomb, who is seeking reelection next year. Pence is scheduled to return to Washington on Saturday. A Holcomb campaign spokeswoman says Pence and the governor are taking part in a private event in Indianapolis that isn’t open to the news media. Holcomb was Pence’s lieutenant governor when Donald Trump picked Pence as his 2016 running mate.
Indiana county might ease up on marijuana possession
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana county near Michigan and Illinois is proposing to ease the penalties for marijuana possession. Supporters say it makes sense after Michigan and Illinois legalized pot use. The Lake County Council endorsed an ordinance Tuesday that would give sheriff's deputies the discretion to write tickets for possessing less than 30 grams of marijuana. Additional votes still would be necessary. The ordinance wouldn't apply to cities or towns in Lake County. County Council President Ted Bilski says officials must be “fiscally responsible.” He says there wouldn't be enough room in jail for pot offenders.
New Terre Haute VA clinic set to open in summer of 2021
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Officials say a new Veterans Affairs clinic is projected to open during the summer of 2021. The Tribune-Star reports the 46,000-square-foot facility will be built on Terre Haute's east side. It will combine currently separate primary care and mental health clinics in Terre Haute. It will be equipped to serve 10,000 veterans. Acting Director Laura Ruzick of the Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis said Wednesday the new clinic will include space for physical therapy, optometry, audiology, cardiology and substance abuse services. Executive vice president Boyd Zoccola of Indianapolis developer Hokanson Companies says groundbreaking is expected in May or June of next year.
Driver choking on pizza leads to I-70 backup for hours
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — State police say a semitrailer driver choking on a piece of pizza triggered a chain of events that left Interstate 70 clogged for more than three hours in eastern Indiana. Police says the driver pulled off the highway's westbound lanes about 40 miles east of Indianapolis and became stuck in mud just off the berm Tuesday. While wreckers towed the truck back onto the highway, traffic became slow and congested throughout the area, and a driver didn't notice the backup and struck the rear of an SUV. During the backup from that collision, a secondary crash occurred between a semitrailer and another truck.
Indiana governor backs ban on drivers using handheld phones
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's governor is calling for a statewide ban on the use of handheld cellphones while driving and for legislators to raise the state's smoking and vaping age to 21. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb threw his support behind both issues Tuesday in announcing his agenda for the 2020 legislative session. He's also endorsing rolling back a new requirement that teachers must log 15 hours of professional development on the needs of local employers. Indiana law currently prohibits texting while driving, but officials say that has proven unenforceable. Holcomb is backing a prohibition on the use of any handheld communications device while driving.
UAW workers ratify new contract with Fiat Chrysler
DETROIT (AP) — Unionized workers at Fiat Chrysler have voted overwhelmingly to approve a new four-year contract with the company. The ratification means the United Auto Workers union has settled with all three Detroit automakers. The union said Wednesday that about 71% of Fiat Chrysler workers voted in favor of the deal. The UAW has about 47,000 members at Fiat Chrysler. The deal includes a $9,000 bonus per worker upon ratification. The company also has promised $4.5 billion worth of new investments in U.S. factories. General Motors workers ratified an agreement in October after a 40-day strike, while Ford Workers settled in November.