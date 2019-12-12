Indianapolis drug kingpin found guilty in Evansville sentenced to life

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WTHR and WFIE) — Indianapolis drug leader Richard Grundy III has been sentenced to life in federal prison.
WTHR reports Grundy was sentenced on Thursday in federal court by U.S. District Chief Judge Magnus-Stinson.
Grundy, who was the leader of a drug-trafficking organization, was convicted of drug trafficking and money laundering.
The U.S. Department of Justice said that he distributed over 400 pounds of methamphetamine as well as large amounts of heroin, cocaine and marijuana in the Indianapolis area from Aug. 2016 to Nov. 2017.
"This is as big a win as our criminal justice has had in in this city in the last 25 years," U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said in a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Ezell Neville, Undrae Moseby, Derek Atwater and James Beasley were also convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and other drug-trafficking offenses. More than a dozen other codefendants involved with the Grundy Crew were also sentenced.
