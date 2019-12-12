Indiana prison official charged with molesting child

PENDLETON, Ind. (AP) - The technology director at the Indiana Department of Correction has been charged with molesting a child at his home on prison property.
State police say Thomas Francum is accused of molesting a child over a six-year period.
He was suspended in August when the home in central Indiana was searched. Francum lived in a leased house on the grounds of the Pendleton Correctional Facility in Madison County.
His attorney’s office declined to comment.
