Henderson’s Salvation Army looking for bell ringers

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army in Henderson is looking for bell ringers.
Captain Benny Carringer says they’re halfway short of their goal for the Red Kettle campaign.
They are hoping to collect $70,000. To do so though, they need more volunteers to help work the kettles.
“The money raised in the kettle does stay local, it allows us to live by the Salvation Army motto of ‘doing the most good for the community every single day,’" explains Henderson Salvation Army Capt. Benny Carringer. we could always use volunteers cuz that means more money to stay in our community to help those less fortunate this holiday season.”
Carringer says if you want to volunteer just call the Henderson Salvation Army chapter.
