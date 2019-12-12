Henderson Co. Judge-Executive, KY Senator launch idea to help men afford suits

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In need of a new suit, but can’t afford to pay the high price for one? Well, there’s a way you can get a gently-used suit for free.
Hendo Suits is a new idea, drummed up by Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schenider and State Senator Robby Mills. Schnieder says he recently lost about 50 pounds and didn’t know what to do with all his suits that no longer fit so he came up with this idea.
“The men’s professional clothing is expensive, we’re not trying to put anybody out of business, we’re just trying to help people that cannot afford that price,” says Schneider. “Especially if you’re somebody who’s restarting your professional career, restarting your life. And the way we’re gonna be sure that the people who need a suit really need it, is we’ve partnered with three or four social service agencies to kinda vet applicants to the program and refer to them us.”
The suits will be available, beginning January 6, at Nu-Look cleaners, which is owned by Senator Mills.
