Group holds funeral for fellow veteran with no family

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville veteran Gerald Amoroso has been laid to rest, thanks to a group of fellow veterans.
The 82-year-old had no family in the area, and just lost his wife, Patricia, a few weeks ago.
A large group of veterans came together to make sure he had a proper service.
It was held Thursday morning at Ziemer Funeral Home East Chapel. Rolling Thunder then escorted Amoroso to St. Joseph Cemetery.
Amoroso was born in 1937 in Evansville. He graduated from Reitz Memorial High School where played football.
He went on to become an operating engineer for NASA.
