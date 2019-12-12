EWSU doubling solar array fleet

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Department will soon be adding onto its solar array fleet.
The department currently has three solar arrays, but will be adding to the panels currently at its Campground Road pump station.
When this solar array project is all said and done, the sollar array here at Campground Road will double in size.
At this location, the EWSU currently has a 100-kilowatt solar array. However, Deputy Director Edward Ziemer tells us it doesn’t fully power the pump station here on the grounds.
This expansion project will add another 100-kilowatt solar array. The cost will be around $217,000.
Ziemer says within the next eight years, it will pay for itself with the energy costs it will save. He says the best part about it is the fact that it will take the burden off of the customers and also be more environmentally friendly.
“The Water and Sewer Utility is completed funded by the rate-payers, and there are no taxes that actually go toward the water and sewer utility department," explains Ziemer. "So it is saving the ratepayers that amount of money.”
Ziemer says he expects construction to begin here this winter.
