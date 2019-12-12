3-digit suicide hotline number to be made by FCC

New idea proposed for 3-digit suicide hotline number
By Jared Goffinet and Aria Janel | December 12, 2019 at 4:31 PM CST - Updated December 12 at 4:31 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 9-8-8. Those three numbers could help save a life.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) took a huge step forward on Thursday by voting to change the suicide hotline to a three-digit number.

Right now, it’s a standard 10 digit number, which gets more than 2 million calls a year. By making the number shorter, mental health experts hope it can help even more people in crisis.

[FCC votes to set up 3-digit suicide hotline number like 911]

“No one hesitates to call 911 for a physical and medical emergency and we’re hoping by replicating that for mental health emergencies with the three digit number for those needs people won’t hesitate to use that when they are experiencing or someone they know a mental health emergency,” explains VC Mental Health America Executive Director Emily Reidford.

There will be a public comment period before the FCC makes an order to change the number.

For now, the suicide hotline remains1-800-273-8255. The hotline is always open for calls and is free and confidential.

