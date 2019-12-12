Clouds and showers return, snow possible Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Increasing clouds through Thursday night and into Friday. Temperatures will sink back into the 40s on Friday with a few light showers possible by the afternoon. Saturday’s low will drop to the middle 30s with scattered rain possible during the day. A complex weather system heads our way on Sunday. Some light snow may be possible before temperatures climb above freezing on Monday. Temperatures will hover near the freezing mark, then drift toward 50 by Monday.