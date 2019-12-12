Burkhart signs NLI to play baseball at SIC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday at Bosse High School, Bulldogs’ senior Eli Burkhart officially inked his signature to play baseball for Southeastern Illinois College.
Burkhart, the son of Head Coach Shane Burkhart, splits his time between the basketball court and the baseball diamond, but officially choose the latter as his pursuit for the next four years.
“Just to be able to have a coach that wants me there, that believes in my talent and what I can do, it’s an amazing feeling," said Burkhart. "Just like everybody else says, it’s a family. I’ve been here for it feels like 8 years with my father, so it’s an amazing feeling to be able to graduate and carry on the legacy that is Bosse High School.”
Burkhart plans to double major at SIC in both Business Management and Finance.
