Agency’s stats show decrease in Evansville’s chronic homelessness

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several agencies from around the city came together to share ideas on combatting homelessness.
The Commission for Homelessness hosted Thursday’s luncheon and provided statistics to show where the city is in its battle against homelessness.
In 2019, chronic homeless has decreased by 38 percent, but the total homeless has increased.
Coming up at 14 News at 6 p.m., you will hear officials, who discussed what these numbers mean, and how they can be improved.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.