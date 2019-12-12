Aces prep for final non-conference road trip

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Riding a 4-game win streak, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team embarks on its final non-conference road trip of the regular season on Saturday, traveling to Green Bay for a 6 p.m. game. Following the contest against the Phoenix, the Purple Aces travel to Alabama for a Monday evening game against Jacksonville State. Both games will be carried on ESPN+ and the Purple Aces Radio Network.