USI starts 5-game homestand Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -16th-ranked University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball begins a five-game homestand Sunday at 3 p.m. when it hosts Lincoln College (Illinois). Game coverage for USI Men’s Basketball in 2019-20, including live stats, video, and audio broadcasts, is available at GoUSIEagles.com. The games also can be heard on ESPN 97.7FM and 95.7FM The Spin.
The homestand, which continues through the start of 2020, also includes King College (December 21), Tiffin University (December 22), Drury University (January 2), and Southwest Baptist University (January 4) over the next three weeks. The USI-SBU match-up will be the first meeting between the two programs in GLVC play.
USI Men’s Basketball Week 6 Quick Notes:
USI goes to 5-1 after rough start to GLVC play. USI fell short to open the 2019-20 GLVC schedule, losing 68-64 on the road at McKendree University. The Eagles, who opened the game with a 19-point first half lead, saw their offense go cold in the second half against the Bearcats. Junior guard/forward Clayton Hughes led USI with 16 points and nine rebounds.
USI in the polls. USI fell 16th in the NABC Top 25 poll and to 23rd in the D2SIDA Top 25 polls. The Eagles have been as high as ninth in both polls.
Leading the Eagles. Junior forward Emmanuel Little leads five USI players averaging in double-digits with 18.8 points per game. Junior forward Josh Price follows with 14.0 points per outing and a team-high 7.7 rebounds per contest.
USI vs. Lincoln (December 15). The Eagles are playing and hosting Lincoln College (Illinois) for the first time in program history.
Lincoln in 2019-20. Lincoln is 5-8 overall, going 2-6 in the last eight contests. The Lynx play at Harris-Stowe State University December 14 before visiting the Eagles on December 15.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.