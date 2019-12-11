USI starts 5-game homestand Sunday

USI goes to 5-1 after rough start to GLVC play. USI fell short to open the 2019-20 GLVC schedule, losing 68-64 on the road at McKendree University. The Eagles, who opened the game with a 19-point first half lead, saw their offense go cold in the second half against the Bearcats. Junior guard/forward Clayton Hughes led USI with 16 points and nine rebounds.