“This is the magic of Christmas:” Postal workers hustle for the holidays

“Our goal is to try to get everything done by 8 or 9 o’clock in the morning; get the carriers out. Certainly becomes a challenge when we get this kind of volume," said Risewick. "Something the city’s never seen before, but the employees really did a great job handling that volume...You know we had some carriers out pretty late delivering those packages, but at the end of the day they were able to get it completed, and we’ve really kind of seen that volume sustain as the month has gone on.”