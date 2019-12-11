“This is the magic of Christmas:” Postal workers hustle for the holidays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s a busy time of the year for shoppers and an even busier time for the mail carriers who deliver their orders.
When you step behind the desk at a post office, you’re hit with an amazing site. Even at your local office packages, parcels, and envelope fill sorting bins; waiting for mail carriers to load them into their trucks.
On a normal day, the mailroom is busy, but in December, it reaches another level.
“In this busy world this is how people shop, they shop from their homes. People work. People have got other things they need to be doing besides going to the store," said mail carrier Kendra Schoffstall.
Schoffstall is in her third year at the postal service and says that bringing Christmas presents to customers is an extremely rewarding experience.
"They shop online and this is our job to get these parcels at home to them so they can have their holiday season,” she said.
Each package needs to be sorted so that carriers like Schoffstall can take them to their door.
“It’s instant gratification," Schoffstall said. "You come in and you see all of these parcels, you see all of these things that go to people’s homes and when you come in at night you know that you’ve delivered each and every package to those families.”
Steve Risewick, the Evansville Postmaster, says this time of year it’s especially important to make sure everybody is working as a team.
“Our goal is to try to get everything done by 8 or 9 o’clock in the morning; get the carriers out. Certainly becomes a challenge when we get this kind of volume," said Risewick. "Something the city’s never seen before, but the employees really did a great job handling that volume...You know we had some carriers out pretty late delivering those packages, but at the end of the day they were able to get it completed, and we’ve really kind of seen that volume sustain as the month has gone on.”
Schoffstall echoed that team message, but according to her, she has the best job out of all the team members.
“We get to do the fun part. We actually get to knock on that door, hand it to the customer, and see the joy of it. So we’re the lucky ones," said Schoffstall. "This is the magic of Christmas right here.”
The deadline for shipping with the postal services first-class mail service is December 20.
