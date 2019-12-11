Owensboro’s CYO Brewing going out of business

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - CYO Brewery and Taproom in Owensboro is going out of business.
The business, located downtown on East 2nd Street, made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday morning.
The post says the decision is due to issues with their state brewing license and business funding.
In October, CYO was set to start making their own beer, the first business to do that in Owensboro since prohibition.
According to the post, customers who signed up for their membership plans will receive a full refund by the end of the year.
CYO says they hope to be able to stay open on a limited basis for the rest of the year.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.