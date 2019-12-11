Owensboro leaders focusing on making downtown more livable

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A lack of affordable housing in downtown has city leaders pushing to make the area more livable.
Mayor Tom Watson tells us the city reached its goals of recreation and retail downtown. But he says now they are switching gears to focus on making the area more livable.
A Plus Consulting has been hired to come up with a plan for market rate housing in the $700 to $1,200 range per month.
Co-owner of A Plus, David Johnson, tells us his consulting firm is still in the early stages, but they are looking into helping the city purchase existing properties to repurpose.
