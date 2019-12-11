Owensboro, Daviess Co. schools to receive grant to provide mental health services

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro and Daviess County schools are getting new funding for their mental health services.
A grant from the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative will help train staff in mental health first-aid.
Owensboro school officials say part of this grant will also go toward offsetting the cost of one of their mental health professionals.
“We’ve seen, and you’ve really seen it nationwide. There’s quite a mental health crisis and lack of support for those services across the country," said Jared Revlett with Owensboro Public Schools. "This grant will allow us to provide better services to our students who may need them.”
Some of the money will also be spent building mental health teams in certain buildings to reach more students.
