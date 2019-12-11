One person hurt in Henderson shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A person was hurt in a shooting in Henderson.
Police say it happened just before 12:30 Wednesday morning on Mill Street between Washington and Powell.
Officers say they found a man at the scene with what they described as a non-life-threatening wound to his head. The victim was taken to an area hospital, but there’s no word on his current condition.
As of right now, there’s no word on the situation that caused it or anyone who was involved. If you know anything about what happened call the Henderson Police Dept. at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.
