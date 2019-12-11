Oakland City University adds campus police force

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Oakland City University now has its own police force as its student population continues to grow.
It’s the first time ever, and it’s going to have an impact not only on campus but statewide.
"We want this model of enter to learn, and go forth to serve," said Alec Hensley, the head of the Oakland City University.
This is a motto the university wants to keep.
“We want students to come to learn and feel safe and secure, so they can go forth and serve,” said Hensley.
The campus is adding its own police department to help keep students safe and prevent larger emergencies like disasters or school shootings.
"The world is just scary in general, but I do like to see just having the forethought," said Heather Kieth, a student at Oakland City University.
The Oakland City Police Department said this is reassuring families and students that there’s law enforcement on the outside and inside of the campus.
“In developing the police department here now that we can actually help with the security of this campus but also help the local department. That’s part of the resolution, is that when the local departments need assistance, we’ll go help them too," said Hensley.
Some alterations are already underway on campus.
Come mid-August, students can expect to see a new Oakland City University Police Department officers on campus.
Hensley says, having this new department will allow them to help out their other campuses if they need law enforcement assistance.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.