KSP searching for murder suspect after body in Greenville

MUHLENBERG, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police is searching for a murder suspect.
Muhlenberg County dispatchers told troopers a passerby found a dead man lying in the side yard of a home on State Route 189 in Greenville around 1:09 Tuesday afternoon.
When KSP arrived, they say they found 42-year-old Overton Spoon of Greenville.
They say the suspect is 19-year-old Justin Case of Bremen, Kentucky.
They say Case is a white male, 5′10″, has blonde hair, blue eyes and weighs around 175 pounds.
Case has an active arrest warrant for burglary and first-degree murder.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the subject, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain anonymous.
