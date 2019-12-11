Hopkins Co. deputies arrest one of county’s most wanted men

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One of Hopkins County’s most wanted men has been taken into custody.
Deputies arrested 43-year-old Jason Attebury late Tuesday night. The sheriff’s office says he was wanted on several charges including kidnapping, assault and wanton endangerment.
Those charges stem from a recent situation involving a family member.
Authorities say they learned he was at a home on Beeny Road near Manitou Tuesday night, but, they also knew he wasn’t alone. Sources say once Attebury fell asleep, the relative was able to walk to a deputy who removed that person from the area.
Authorities then used a PA system to communicate with Attebury who then surrendered peacefully.
He was booked into the Hopkins County Jail.
