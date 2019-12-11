Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Indiana failed to have a double-digit scorer and still rebounded from its first loss of the season to beat UConn 57-54 at Madison Square Garden. The Hoosiers won their first eight games under coach Archie Miller and were on the brink of cracking the Top 25 until a 20-point loss at Wisconsin earned them only a few votes. Aljami Durham led the Hoosiers with nine points. Alterique Gilbert buried a 3 for UConn with 14.3 seconds left that pulled it to 56-54 but it coughed up the ball on a game-tying possession.