Henderson law enforcement goes Christmas shopping with kids

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police, sheriff’s deputies and state troopers teamed up to help kids in the community by taking them along for a special Christmas shopping trip.
Children picked out new clothes, winter coats and of course, some new toys.
It’s the 12th year for the event, helping law enforcement connect with the community.
“It’s our time to not be, quote, the bad guy, but to be the partner with these kids and to show them that we are actually here to help them and to care for them," said Dewayne Reneer, a Henderson Co. Deputy. "It keeps our hearts a little how you wanna say thawed out.”
We’re told the students each had between $200 and $250 to spend.
