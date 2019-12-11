Fairview Drive to get extension in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - City officials in Owensboro approved an extension of a busy road in a growing part of town. They say Fairview Drive will soon be extended to meet Pleasant Valley Road.
City manager, Nate Pagan says the community has looked at extending this road for years. Pagan says this project will solve some traffic issues caused by the expansion of Gateway Commons and future concerns with the new Daviess County Middle School being built.
The city manager says that by extending Fairview, it will keep bus traffic off of residential streets in the Downs neighborhood.
“This is probably good for the neighborhood," said Pagan. “It is a sizable neighborhood. But if this project weren’t to occur, then all the bus traffic would have to route through the neighborhood, so by extending Fairview, it allows bus traffic to stay off the residential streets."
Pagan says they’re working with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials to plan the project. However, there is not an expected completion date yet.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.