Evansville city council to vote on amendments made to e-scooter draft ordinance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville City Council is close to a vote that could finally put laws on the books such as who can ride e-scooters and where. Similar scooters have been known to cause issues in other parts of the country and without any perimeters, problems could pop up here.
Two weeks ago a draft ordinance related to the e-scooters passed the first reading in the city council. Now, members are set it take it to a vote.
However, last-minute changes are being proposed. A majority of them are related to public safety.
“As a nurse, I have seen the devastating effects of head injuries and traumatic brain injuries,” city council at-large member Michelle Mercer said.
Restricting e-scooters on the Greenway is just one of seven amendments she is proposing.
If approved, e-scooter rental companies would be required to geo-fence those rentals off from the Greenway, which would essentially stop the scooters in their tracks.
“The reason we build trails is so walkers, runners, and cyclists have a safe place to do that,” Mercer explained.
Some other new rules being proposed include that renters need to have a valid driver’s license and be in good standing, as opposed to only an ID.
“How can they know what the traffic laws are unless they’ve passed a drivers test,” Mercer added.
The amendments would also help protect riders by forbidding cell phone use, encouraging riders to wear helmets and requiring at least one ear free of earbuds while riding.
“I have, in the past, been part of a running group and one thing they always tell the runners every single practice is make sure you have one ear free of earbuds because you cannot hear traffic around you when you have two earbuds in,” Mercer told 14 News.
The remaining proposed amendment gives the city council authority to make changes once the ordinance is passed instead of keeping control with the board of public safety.
When the council votes, they can decide to accept all of the amendments, none of them or only certain ones. The vote will take place at their next meet on Monday night.
Mercer is the sponsor of this ordinance.
Monday will be her last meeting as she did not run for reelection.
