Brighter & Less Windy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Frost early under clear skies as low temps drop into the mid-20’s. Brighter, warmer, and less windy as high temps reach the lower 40’s. Tonight, clear and cold with lows dropping into the upper 20's.
Slightly warmer Thursday as high temps climb into the upper 40's. Early sunshine with give way to partly sunny skies during the afternoon.
Friday, becoming mostly cloudy along with scattered rain during the afternoon. Seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s.
